KSP launch virtual camp for kids due to COVID-19

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police have not canceled their annual camp geared towards children, but have moved their program online.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, KSP decided to launch a virtual version of their annual Trooper Island Camp.
Staff will host video episodes on Facebook and on the KSP YouTube channel.
The first episode released on Tuesday, June 30 takes participants on a camp tour. Users download a map and follow along with their guides.
To participate in the program, parents can register their children for camp here.
Kids can earn a camp patch and certificate for completing all the camp episodes.
Trooper Island Camp was established in 1965 and has never missed a summer of hosting children at camp.
