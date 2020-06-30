Kelly Superintendant Suspends Activities

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
Leaders with Kelly school district announced it’s cancelling all special events and closing facilities. For the next two weeks the school is out of the abundance of caution, due to the coronavirus.
”We were notified yesterday, that we had girls that were in the sportsplex., and the sportsplex had shut down due to confirmed cases,” says Kelly Superintendent Kevin Cogdill.
Cogdill says that means all school facilities will close, causing more heartache for his 2020 graduates. “Unfortunately, the next two weeks we were going to start decorating for prom. So unfortunately, at this time, we have had to cancel it.”
Amanda Ruff is a parent who believes the school district is doing the right thing. “They are protecting our students, our children. They are protecting us, themselves, which is what we are supposed to be doing.”
She says she continues to follow the cdc guidelines to keep her children safe. ”Wear your mask, hand sanitizer, social distance yourself. Don’t have other kids come into your home, that’s what we’re doing.”
Cogdill tells KFVS12 as of now, school will resume as scheduled.
