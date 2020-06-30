Kelly School District closes facilities due to new reported COVID-19 cases

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Scott County R-4 School District announced all of their facilities will be closed to students for the next two weeks due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in southeast Missouri.
The closure also includes the cancellation of prom.
In a Facebook post, administrative leaders stated the closure is out of abundance of caution.
All visitors, faculty and staff are required to wear face coverings or masks on campus.
Staff and faculty will also have temperature checks before arrival.
Administrative leaders said they will reevaluate the closure on July 10.
