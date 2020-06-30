Illinois minimum wage workers get a pay raise on July 1; local business impacted

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois’ minimum wage will make it’s second increase to $10 an hour starting Wednesday, July 1.
Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation providing a path to a $15 minimum wage by 2025. Minimum wage earners received the first increase of $1 to $9.25 per hour on January 1, 2020.
Latasha Waddy is a state worker in Anna. She believed many people can use that money.
“There’s a lot of people that need that money that are working minimum wage jobs and they are struggling so that would help,” Waddy said.
At the Casey’s gas station in Anna, Ill., Heather Eastwood said she’s been looking for a job.
“So hopefully I find one,” Eastwood said. “With that price, that would help out a lot.”
Eastwood said this could directly impact her and her family.
“I’ve got two kids that I take care of and it’s hard being a single mom with no help, so yeah it would help,” she said.
However, business owner Chan Patel disagreed.
“In the long run it usually hurts them,” he said.
Patel owns the Blue Fish Liquors.
“They will probably get seventy or eighty dollars per paycheck out of it, they are going to end up somehow paying more than seventy or eighty dollars groceries, liquor gas,” he said.
In fact, Patel said the bump in pay could lead to higher prices, even in his business.
”I’ll probably start tomorrow, I’ll probably have to start increasing my pricing as well to kind of compensate for that increase,” Patel said.
Waddy hopes this will ultimately improve the lives of the people in her community.
“I’m hoping that increasing that does help everybody put back money into the economy so that does help increase and build up the community,” she said.
The state’s minimum wage is scheduled to increase an additional $1 per hour each year on January 1 until it reaches $15 per hour in 2025.
