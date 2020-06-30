Humane Society of Southeast Mo. to participate in empty the shelter event

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - BISSELL Pet Foundation’s (BPF) Empty the Shelters (ETS) event will take place July 10-12.
Over 160 of BPF’s shelter and rescue partners are participating in this reduced fee adoption event, including the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri.
The point of Empty the Shelters which is to find forever homes for thousands of cats and dogs.
Adoption fees will be $25 or less.
With fostering pets becoming so prevalent during COVID-19, BPF will also honor foster-to-adopt cases that start as fosters during the weekend of July 10-12 and are finalized up to one week after the event.
“More pets run away on the 4th of July than any other day of the year,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “The increase in shelter intake puts pressure on our partners, who are already working with limited staff and funding due to COVID-19. The best way for us to support them is to help their pets find loving homes.”
Participating shelters will work with interested adopters to schedule meet and greet appointments following local COVID-19 guidelines.
To find an adoptable animal at a participating location near you, visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/ets.
“Bringing awareness to adoptable animals in shelters is a priority for BPF, said Bissell. Over four years, the Empty the Shelters program continues to prove that with a little patience and research, you can find any breed you’re looking for at a shelter near you. It’s really a win-win for homeless pets and adopters.”
All animals included in the ETS promotion will be microchipped and spayed/neutered to prevent further pet homelessness.
Since the program began in 2016, Empty the Shelters has found homes for 37,394 pets and counting.
