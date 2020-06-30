Health Department: Perry Co. in top 10 counties in Mo. for highest number of positive COVID-19 cases per capita

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department is strongly discouraging large social gatherings of any kind.
The health department said Perry County is ranked in the top 10 counties in the State of Missouri for the highest number of positive cases of COVID-19 per capita.
Additionally, they said the community has more than 70 active cases and more than 150 close contacts to positive cases the health department has asked to self-isolate at home.
They are asking the public to take personal responsibility and avoid large crowds and events, wear masks when within 6 feet of others and stay home if they are sick or are awaiting test results.
According to the health department, the next two weeks have the potential to turn a bad situation even worse.
They are strongly discouraging large social gatherings of any kind and strongly encouraging only spending time within your household family unit.
