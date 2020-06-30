Gov. Parson to hold briefing at 3pm

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson will hold a news briefing at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30 with an update on COVID-19 cases in Missouri.
Joining him for the briefing will be State Budget Director Dan Haug, Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick and Director Dr. Randall Williams with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 21,043 positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, June 29.
The health department also reported 412 total hospitalizations in the state and a total of 998 deaths related to COVID-19.
Currently, 367,406 Missourians have been tested for the virus, and 42,388 have been tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
