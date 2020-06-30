Gov. Beshear signs executive order on non-discrimination in state hiring, services, contracting

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear issued an executive order to ensure all Kentuckians are treated fairly by the state when it comes to employment, services and contracting.
“When I ran for this office I pledged to be a Governor for all Kentuckians, and when I took my oath I swore to use my position to protect all of our citizens equally,” said Governor Beshear. “This executive order ensures that no Kentuckian has to tolerate being discriminated against because of who they are when it comes to dealing with the state. I’m proud to sign this.”
The new executive order adds to previous protections by including provisions to clearly cover gender expression, pregnancy or related medical conditions; and marital or familial status.
According to the executive order:
“It shall be the policy of the Commonwealth of Kentucky to prohibit discrimination in employer-employee relations or in the provision of public services because of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, ancestry, age, pregnancy or related medical condition, marital or familial status, disability or veteran status. Employer-employee relations shall include but not be limited to hiring, promotion, termination, tenure, recruitment and compensation.”
