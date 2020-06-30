Gov. Beshear to hold briefing at 3pm

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will hold a news briefing at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30.
He will give an update on the economy, unemployment and the latest COVID-19 case numbers.
Earlier on Tuesday, the governor issued an executive order to ensure all Kentuckians are treated fairly by the state when it comes to employment, services and contracting.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 117 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, June 29.
That brings the total number of cases to 15,347.
They reported a total of 560 deaths and at least 3,939 recoveries.
Currently, 394,773 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.