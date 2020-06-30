First Alert: Stormy Tuesday

(KFVS) - Scattered storms are moving through the Heartland this morning.
Storms will be more active in our northern half, especially in southern Illinois. Flash flooding is possible in these areas.
Additional storms will continue through the day.
High temperatures will range from the low 80s north to 90s south.
Activity will calm down tonight ahead of more possible storms through early Wednesday morning. These storms could produce strong winds and more heavy rain.
The Heartland will start to dry out Wednesday afternoon.
There is a slight chance for storms and showers as we head into the weekend.
