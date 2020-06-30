First Alert Action Day through tomorrow for flooding threat.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. First Alert Action Day due to the threat of flooding today and tomorrow. After an early morning of heavy rain and flooding we are seeing a break in the rain for the next few hours. We will likely see more storms develop this afternoon and bring another round of heavy rain and localized flooding. Outside the storms, temperatures will warm into the middle to upper 80s.
Scattered showers and storms will move across the Heartland this afternoon and evening. Storms will be capable of producing rainfall rates of over one inch per hour. Another band of storms will likely develop during the early morning hours and move over the same areas. This will likely cause flooding to occur where these storms develop. Total rainfall could be more than three to five inches in a few localized areas.
Lows tonight will be in the lower 70s. Highs tomorrow will reach the middle to upper 80s.
The Heartland will dry out later this week and heat up. The Fourth of July weekend looks hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s and only isolated afternoon storms.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.