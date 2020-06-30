FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY CONTINUES WEDNESDAY

Flash flooding is our biggest concern as we head into Wednesday. Much of the Heartland saw very heavy rain Tuesday, and it won’t take much rain in these areas for flash flooding to occur. Please remember to “turn around don’t drown”. More showers and thunderstorms will likely form before daybreak and continue through the morning hours. Another complex of storms is possible through the afternoon and evening hours too. If this complex forms and pushes into the Heartland, not only will flash flooding be a concern, but damaging winds could happen too. Very hot and humid weather expected outside of the rain, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. The weekend is looking less active but very hot and humid. Highs will be in the lower 90s for both Saturday and Sunday.