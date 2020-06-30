FAA awarding $800M in grants to airports

(KFVS) - The FAA announced it would award $800 million in grant money to airports across the nation.
The Paducah airport was on the list to receive $1 million.
Secretary Elaine Chao said on Tuesday, June 30 the money would go to 46 states and four territories for airport infrastructure projects.
She said the aviation industry was hit hard by the coronavirus, and that money was tight for many across the country.
The money will be used for various specific projects at 383 airports.
The Department of Transportation said the money will come from the Airport Improvement Program and from the CARES Act, which helped industries across the country in the middle of the coronavirus.
