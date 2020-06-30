Dorena-Hickman Ferry resumes service after sand blocks landing

HICKMAN, Ky. (KFVS) - The Dorena-Hickman Ferry resumed service on Tuesday morning, June 30.
The ferry had temporarily halted service on Monday due to sand blocking the Missouri landing.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), large amounts of sand was deposited near the Dorena-Hickman Ferry landing on the Missouri side during the extended high water this spring. As levels on the Mississippi River trended back to normal levels, the sand bar blocked the ferry from reaching the Missouri landing.
Heavy rainfall upstream has since raised the water level on the river to allow the ferry to resume operations.
KYTC said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is in discussions with ferry management about dredging the site to provide a long-term solution.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri. The ferry is the only direct route between the two states.
