Collision on US 45N sends 1 person to the hospital

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On 29 June around 8 p.m., a Graves County deputy was dispatched to a two-vehicle collision with injuries at the intersection on US 45 North and State Route 408.
A vehicle operated by Shirley Speed was traveling southbound on US 45N.
Speed stated that she thought she had the green light and continued into the intersection of St Rt 408.
At the same time a vehicle operated by Tabitha Hardwick entered into the intersection from St Rt 408W.
The two vehicles collided sending Speed’s vehicle through the median and coming to rest in the northbound turn lane.
Hardwick’s car was pushed further into the intersection and came to a rest between the north and southbound lanes.
A witness on the scene that was entering the intersection from St Rt 408E stated the light was green when Hardwick entered the intersection.
Speed was transported to Jackson Purchase Medical Center for minor injuries.
