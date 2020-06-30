Cave-in-Rock Ferry to close, contract to expire

CAVE-IN-ROCK FERRY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Cave-in-Rock Ferry will close and the contract will expire on Tuesday night, June 30.
The last crossing will be Tuesday night at 9:40 p.m.
Owners say they were unable to enter into a new contract with the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
The Cave-in-Rock Ferry agreed to sign a new contract to fund ferry operations for fiscal year 2020-fiscal year 2022 on the exact same terms there were negotiated for fiscal year 2018-fiscal year 2020, with no price increase. However, owners say the Commonwealth refused.
They said it was their understanding the State of Illinois was agreeable.
The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is a privately-owned ferry that has been in operation since the early 1800s. It is owned and operated by Lonnie Ray Lewis, Inc., DBA Cave in Rock Ferry.
The owners said they appreciated the efforts of Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom, Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler, Kentucky State Senator Robby Mills, Illinois State Representative Patrick Windhorst and Kentucky State Representative Lynn Belcher.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.