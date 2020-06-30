Carbondale Police Department vandalized during protest

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police are investigating vandalism at their headquarters on Monday night, June 29.
Police said approximately 100 people were protesting outside of the Carbondale Police Department around 8 p.m.
According to Carbondale Police Sgt. Amber Ronketto, the outside of the police department was vandalized with graffiti during the protesting.
What the graffiti said or depicted has not been released, but Sgt. Ronketto said it has been removed.
No suspect is in custody, but detectives are reviewing surveillance video.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.