Cape Girardeau man sentenced to 77 months for firearm charges

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The United States Attorney’s Office announced that Timothy Owens. age 41, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, was sentenced to 77 months on one felony count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm on June 29.
He appeared before a United States district judge.
On October 26, 2019 the manager of a rental storage unit facility called officers to report a possible burglary attempt at the AAA Mini Storage facility in Cape Girardeau.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department arrived at the scene and found Owens near the front of the business.
The officers made contact with Owens, who then attempted to run past the officer and escape.
Owens was caught after a short chase.
Owens was then searched by the officers and was found in possession of a firearm.
Owens was interviewed by the officers and stated that a friend had given him the pistol.
