Cape Comic Con committee taking precautions due to COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The COVID-19 pandemic won’t stop the Cape Comic Con from happening this year. The director, Ken Murphy, said they are making changes to help keep the community safe.
“We want everyone to know that we are acting as safe as we possibly can,” Murphy said.
Murphy wants convention goers to know safety is top priority.
“We are working closely with the county health department and the City of Cape Girardeau. We are following all the guidelines that they put forth, they are posted out front of all their buildings,” he said.
The City of Cape Girardeau recommends people keep 6 feet apart, advise that people wear protecting face coverings and avoid the building if you have been sick in the past two weeks.
Murphy also added a few more guidelines.
“We are making sure we are limiting the amount of people in the building. We have cut down the amount of people by 30 percent. And the show room floor will have directionals, so we will try to keep the flow moving in one simple direction,” he said.
Murphy said they will create more space between tables so vendors can do as they please.
“We all have personal responsibility that we have to take care of,” said Author Dennis Young, a vendor.
Young said this is his first comic con of the year and he is taking every precaution.
“I will wear a mask when there are people near or at the table talking with me about my books are whatever they want to discuss. I will be wearing gloves and I will be using gloves to handle the books and to sign the books,” he said.
Young said this year will be different, but he is still looking forward to it.
“Watch your social distancing, be friendly and just enjoy yourself,” he said.
Cape Comic Con starts Friday July 10 and goes until Sunday July 12.
For more information visit the Cape Comic Con website.
