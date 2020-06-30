Barkley Airport reaches out to contractors for terminal project

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Barkley Regional Airport is hosting a contractor outreach event to use as many local contractors as possible for the upcoming terminal project.
The workshops will be Wednesday, July 1 at the Paducah Convention Center. One will be at 10 a.m. and one will be at 2 p.m.
“We hope as many local firms as possible take advantage of this opportunity and try to be a part of this exciting project,” said Airport Executive Director Dennis Rouleau. “Working to utilize talented local and regional labor for this project is just one of the many ways we at Barkley Airport continue to be an economic engine for our region.”
Airport leaders say the event is designed to show contractors of all types the scope, timeline and needs of the project.
