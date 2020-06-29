Very Warm & Humid This Morning

A very sticky and warm morning across the Heartland. Mainly staying dry except there could be a few sprinkles near the Bootheel of Missouri. Light fog may also be possible during the morning in low lying areas. Today will be quite uncomfortable again with high dew points and high temps in the low 90s, it will make our feel like temps during the afternoon near 100 degrees again. Luckily, we will have some more cloud cover to help us out. A few scattered showers/storms are possible this afternoon.