Very Warm & Humid This Morning

A very sticky and warm morning across the Heartland. Mainly staying dry except there could be a few sprinkles near the Bootheel of Missouri. Light fog may also be possible during the morning in low lying areas. Today will be quite uncomfortable again with high dew points and high temps in the low 90s, it will make our feel like temps during the afternoon near 100 degrees again. Luckily, we will have some more cloud cover to help us out. A few scattered showers/storms are possible this afternoon.
Near sunset tonight, more storms look to move into our northern counties first with activity increasing by Tuesday morning. Heavy rain and gusty winds will accompany these storms. Tuesday is looking to be one of the stormiest days of the week.
Rain and storm chances slowly decrease by the end of the week, but we still have daily chances of seeing them. Winds changing out of the north near the end of the week will slightly bring drier air in making it a tad more comfortable by the weekend.
-Lisa
