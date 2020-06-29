Trail to close for inspection of U.S. 68 Eggners Ferry Bridge

WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is planning daytime work zone restrictions along the U.S. 68 Eggners Ferry Bridge at Aurora the week of July 13.
This work zone is at U.S. 68 Marshall County mile point 28.146 and Trigg County mile point 0.0. A UBIV, or under bridge inspection vehicle, will be conducting a detailed inspection of the bridge structure.
According to KYTC, the work zone will include a daytime closure of the multi-use trail that crosses the bridge. Due to the inspection, no pedestrian or bicycle traffic will be allowed to cross the bridge while the work zone is active.
One lane of highway traffic will be open in each direction, with all traffic moved to the left-hand or passing lane.
All Kentucky bridges get a detailed inspection every two years. All long-span lake and river bridges get an additional annual walk-through inspection.
The Eggners Ferry Bridge serves a river crossing that started with a ferry sometime in the 1830s. The first bridge built at the site opened to traffic in 1932.
A new $133 million basket handle arch structure was first opened to two-lane traffic in December 2015 with four-lane traffic starting in December 2016.
