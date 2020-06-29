Sportsplex Employee tests Positive for COVID19

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
The Cape Girardeau Sportsplex has temporarily been closed due to an employee testing positive for covid19.
“We feel that this is a way that we can just ensure the public that we want to work to try to always do the best thing to try to keep people safe.,” says Julia Jones, director of cape parks and recreation .
She tells KFVS12 a concession employee tested positive for the corona virus during a tournament over the weekend.
“They did not have any direct contact with the public so we immediately consulted our health department to get he right protocols put in place.”
The Cape Girardeau sports complex will be closed until Monday July 6th as the workers will continue to clean the facility to make it is safe for reopening
“I think upon reopening, we just want to continue to reinforce. All of those things we’ve been doing. What I feel has been a really good job up until this point. Lets continue to be diligent,” she says she doesn’t believe the employee who tested positive, was in contact with the public.
“It was just staff members in the concession area. He was back in the fryer area.”
She says the public who visited the sportsplex for the tournament this weekend should not be concerned.
“There was no prolonged contact with them. There was potentially for certain staff members, which they’ve been notified. If appropriate, they will be tested and quarantined.”
Jones tells KFVS12 once the Sportsplex reopens, they will continue to follow CDC guidelines to help keep the public safe.
