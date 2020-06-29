SEMO vs. Dayton season-opening football game canceled

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University and Dayton announced on Monday their season-opening football game has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The game was scheduled for September 3.
According to the teams, which challenges related to COVID-19, “Dayton would not have time for its football team to be physically prepared with the proper exercise and heat acclimatization needed prior to its first game.”
SEMO is searching for another opponent to fill the spot.
It would have been the first game of a home-and-home series.
Both teams said they would work to reschedule the game in Cape Girardeau during a future season.
Dayton was 8-3 overall and tied for second in the Pioneer Football League with a 6-1 mark in 2019.
