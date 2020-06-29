Scattered storms possible through Wednesday.

Good Monday Afternoon Heartland. We are seeing a lot of cloud cover across the area with a few scattered showers. We will see more thunderstorms develop later this afternoon. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but gusty winds and very heavy rain could occur in the stronger storms. Temperatures will be a little tricky this afternoon. Most areas will see highs reach the upper 80s but, in a few spots, low 90s will be possible if we see a few more breaks in the clouds.
We will also see a redevelopment of storms late tonight into the early morning hours on Tuesday. These storms will be capable of producing very heavy rain. Finally, we will monitor for a line of storms early Wednesday morning. These storms will be capable of gusty winds and heavy rain.
Lows tonight will be in the lower 70s. Highs tomorrow will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with heat indices in the lower to middle 90s.
Conditions will be drying out as we head towards the Fourth of July Weekend. It will be hot with highs in the lower 90s and the heat index approaching 100 degrees. There will be a chance for isolated storms as well.