Scattered storms possible through Wednesday.

Good Monday Afternoon Heartland. We are seeing a lot of cloud cover across the area with a few scattered showers. We will see more thunderstorms develop later this afternoon. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but gusty winds and very heavy rain could occur in the stronger storms. Temperatures will be a little tricky this afternoon. Most areas will see highs reach the upper 80s but, in a few spots, low 90s will be possible if we see a few more breaks in the clouds.