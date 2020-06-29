Ribbon cutting, opening ceremony scheduled for new Jackson police station

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A ribbon cutting and opening ceremony was scheduled for the new Jackson Police Station.
The public is invited to the event at 202 West Jackson Boulevard. The ceremony will be on Friday, July 17 at 10 a.m.
The building will be open for public tours immediately after the ceremony and up to noon.
City official said there will be limited parking at the project site, so attendees are encouraged to park along both sides of S. Missouri St. for the most convenient access to the ceremony and tour.
The public safety project was awarded on January 7, 2019 to Penzel Construction Company, Inc. for $6,500,000. The start date for the project was set for February 4 with a projected completion date of May 28. An occupancy permit was approved on April 20.
According to the city, the final contract amount was $6,499,825.79.
City officials thanked the citizens of Jackson for passing a public safety sales tax in April 2018. The tax enabled the City to add officers to both the police and fire departments, provided for additional equipment and technology and paid for operational costs of the new station and future renovations to the existing police and fire complex to be repurposed by the fire department.
The construction costs of the police station were paid out of the city’s financial reserves.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.