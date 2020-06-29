Police: No one injured after fireworks caught vehicle on fire

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police say no one was injured after fireworks reportedly caused a vehicle to catch fire on Saturday night, June 27.
Paducah police and firefighters were called just before midnight on Saturday to a car fire in front of the 1100 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive. When he arrived on scene, an officer reported there was a black Dodge Charger engulfed in flames.
According to police, four people were in the car at the time it caught fire. One of them said they were driving east on Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive when another vehicle drove past and someone in that vehicle threw a lit firework into the Charger. The fireworks inside the car caught fire.
The city’s fire marshal and Paducah police are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-440-8550. You can also provide information anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411.
