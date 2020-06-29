Perry Co., Mo. Health Dept. reports possible COVID-19 exposures at area businesses

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Perry County, Mo. Health Department is notifying the public of possible COVID-19 exposures at area businesses.
The health department is asking for anyone who was at the following locations during the dates and times listed to monitor for symptoms between now and July 11.
- City Tavern - Saturday, June 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- The Lounge’s 5:05 Club - Saturday, June 27 from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- POM’s - Saturday, June 27 from 11 p.m. to 12 p.m.
It is encouraged for anyone who develops symptoms to reach out to their medical provider and get tested. Also, to stay home until any testing results are received.
According to the health department, the affected businesses have been contacted and are taking appropriate action on cleaning and isolating employees.
