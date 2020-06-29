KSP investigating officer involved shooting in McCracken Co.

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Detectives with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 and the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at the intersection of Court Avenue and Audubon Drive in Paducah.
There is no threat to the safety of the public at this time and more information on the investigation will be released at a later time.
According to the sheriff’s office on Facebook, there was no danger to the public.
However, they ask that people avoid the area as the investigation continues.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.