Jackson Co. Health Dept. reports 1 new positive case of COVID-19

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported one new positive case of COVID-19 on Monday, June 29.
They said the person was a male, pre-teen/teen, who acquired the virus through contact with a known case. He is being placed in isolation.
As of Monday, there have been 328 total cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County, including 19 related deaths.
The health department said two additional people were released from isolation, bringing the total number of released to 294. That makes 15 active cases.
