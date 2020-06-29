Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports 738 new positive cases of COVID-19

Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Monday, June 29. (Source: Illinois Dept. of Public Health)
By Amber Ruch | June 29, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT - Updated June 29 at 2:44 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 738 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, June 29, including 14 additional deaths.

As of Monday, there were a total of 142,461 positive cases in Illinois, and a total of 6,902 deaths.

Currently, 1,571,896 Illinoisans have been tested for the virus.

Case numbers from over the weekend include:

Sunday, June 28, 2020

  • 646 new cases for a total of 141,723 cases
  • 15 additional deaths for a total of 6,888 deaths
  • 23,789 new test results for a total of 1,544,978 tests

Saturday, June 27, 2020

  • 786 new cases for a total of 141,077 cases
  • 26 additional deaths for a total of 6,873 deaths
  • 30,237 new test results for a total of 1,521,189 tests

