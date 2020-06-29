Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports 738 new positive cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 738 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, June 29, including 14 additional deaths.
As of Monday, there were a total of 142,461 positive cases in Illinois, and a total of 6,902 deaths.
Currently, 1,571,896 Illinoisans have been tested for the virus.
Case numbers from over the weekend include:
Sunday, June 28, 2020
- 646 new cases for a total of 141,723 cases
- 15 additional deaths for a total of 6,888 deaths
- 23,789 new test results for a total of 1,544,978 tests
Saturday, June 27, 2020
- 786 new cases for a total of 141,077 cases
- 26 additional deaths for a total of 6,873 deaths
- 30,237 new test results for a total of 1,521,189 tests
