I-55 to close overnight at Center Junction for bridge repairs

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews will be making emergency repairs to the Interstate 55 bridge overnight on Wednesday, July 1.
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, northbound and southbound I-55 will be closed at Center Junction between Cape Girardeau and Jackson.
Signed detours will be in place.
Southbound I-55 will be closed from Exit 105 (Fruitland) to Exit 99 (Route 61) on Wednesday, July 1 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., weather permitting. The southbound onramp at Exit 99 will remain open.
The detour for southbound traffic will be Exit 105 (Fruitland) to Jackson Boulevard to I-55 (Exit 99) at Center Junction.
Northbound I-55 will also be closed from Exit 96 (Route K/William Street) to Exit 105 (Fruitland) on Wednesday, July 1 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., weather permitting.
The detour for northbound traffic will be Exit 96 (Route K/William Street) to Route 25 to Route 61 to I-55 at Exit 105 (Fruitland).
Planned work will include repairing potholes on the bridge. The work zones will be marked with signs.
