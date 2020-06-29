I-55 to close overnight at Center Junction for bridge repairs

A look at the diverging diamond project at Center Junction on Wednesday, June 24.
By Amber Ruch | June 29, 2020 at 2:18 PM CDT - Updated June 29 at 2:18 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews will be making emergency repairs to the Interstate 55 bridge overnight on Wednesday, July 1.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, northbound and southbound I-55 will be closed at Center Junction between Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

Signed detours will be in place.

Southbound I-55 will be closed from Exit 105 (Fruitland) to Exit 99 (Route 61) on Wednesday, July 1 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., weather permitting. The southbound onramp at Exit 99 will remain open.

The detour for southbound traffic will be Exit 105 (Fruitland) to Jackson Boulevard to I-55 (Exit 99) at Center Junction.

Northbound I-55 will also be closed from Exit 96 (Route K/William Street) to Exit 105 (Fruitland) on Wednesday, July 1 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., weather permitting.

The detour for northbound traffic will be Exit 96 (Route K/William Street) to Route 25 to Route 61 to I-55 at Exit 105 (Fruitland).

Planned work will include repairing potholes on the bridge. The work zones will be marked with signs.

