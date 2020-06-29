Heavy rain possible in some areas on Tuesday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will likely redevelop during the early morning hours on Tuesday. Heavy rain could cause some flash flooding issues, especially in areas hit hard with rain over the weekend. On and off thunderstorms will continue through the day and evening hours on Tuesday. Outside of the storms it will be warm and very muggy. There is an isolated chance we could see a severe storm during the day. Any storm that does form, will be a very heavy rain maker. Feels like number will top out in the 90s again. More showers and thunderstorms possible on Wednesday, some could be strong to severe. Right now the weekend looks hot and humid, with a small chance of a few isolated storms.