First Alert: Hot and humid

(KFVS) - Light fog is possible this morning in low lying areas.
Heat and humidity will make being outside uncomfortable today.
High temperatures will be in the low 90s, but feel-like temps this afternoon will reach near 100.
A few scattered showers and storms this afternoon could add some relief from the heat.
More storms are possible near sunset tonight in our northern counties. There will be increased activity by Tuesday morning.
Heavy rain and gusty winds are the biggest threats.
Tuesday is looking to be the stormiest days of the week.
Storm chances stay will us daily, but decrease by the week.
The weekend will be slightly more comfortable and drier with winds from the north.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.