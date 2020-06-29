Carbondale, Ill. man arrested in connection to shots fired

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection to a shots fired investigation.
Aarion P. Haskins, 21, of Carbondale, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon and no firearm owners identification card while possessing a firearm.
Around 10:35 p.m. on Friday, June 26, police responded to the 700 block of North Giant City Road for multiple reports of shots fired.
Police say the suspect fired several shots at people believed to be in a vehicle that fled from the area. The suspect left in a separate vehicle.
Officers found and pulled over the suspect vehicle in the 1100 block of East Walnut Street. They say they found the other vehicle unoccupied in the 900 block of East College Street.
Aarion Haskins was arrested in connection to the investigation. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.
Police say no injuries were reported as a result of the incident. A window for a business in the area was damaged.
They said they received information that indicated a fight amongst acquaintances led to the shots fired.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 618-457-3200. You can also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-COPS.
