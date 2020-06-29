Brad Sheriff named vice president for finance and administration at SEMO

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Brad Sheriff, vice chancellor for finance and administration at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith (UAFS), has been named vice president for finance and administration at Southeast Missouri State University.
Sheriff was selected following a national search.
He will begin his new duties August 1 and will work alongside Kathy Mangels, vice president for finance and administration, until her retirement this fall.
Southeast’s vice president for finance and administration is the University’s chief financial officer, reports to Southeast President Carlos Vargas and serves as a member of the Executive Staff.
The vice president for finance and administration also serves as the treasurer of the Board of Regents and of the Southeast Missouri University Foundation, and is responsible for the Budget Office, Controller’s Office, Facilities Management, Information Technology, Human Resources, Public Safety and Transit, Research and Sponsored Programs, Student Financial Services, the Show Me Center and Legal Services.
“When Dr. Sheriff was on campus this spring, he clearly demonstrated a breadth of financial experience and knowledge that we believe will serve us very well, particularly as we navigate this very challenging budget climate,” Vargas said. “We look forward to him joining us, leading the University’s business operations and providing financial guidance as we begin the FY21 budget year.”
Sheriff said he is honored to be selected as Southeast’s next Vice President for Finance and Administration.
Sheriff has served as vice chancellor for finance and administration since 2016 at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, where he is the university’s chief financial and administrative officer.
He previously served as assistant vice chancellor of business and finance for academic affairs at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and associate vice president for business affairs and compliance at Indiana Wesleyan University.
He also held several jobs in the University of Illinois System.
Sheriff has a Doctor of Philosophy degree in global leadership with a specialization in higher education administration from Indiana Institute of Technology, a higher education management development certificate from Harvard University, a Master of Business Administration from the University of Illinois-Springfield and a Bachelor of Arts in business management from Greenville (Illinois) University. He is also a certified management accountant.
