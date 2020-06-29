Bi-County Health reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department is reporting six new COVID-19 cases in their region. (Source: Mississippi State University)
By Jessica Ladd | June 29, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT - Updated June 29 at 4:07 PM

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill, Mo. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department is reporting six new COVID-19 cases in their region.

The individuals are being isolated.

The newly confirmed cases by gender, county and age are as follows:

Williamson

Male: Two in their 20s, one in their 50s

Female: One in their 20s, and one in their 40s

Franklin

Male: One teenager

To date, there have been a total of 117 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 14 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County, including four deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.

Of the positive cases, 75 have recovered in Williamson County and 12 have recovered in Franklin County.

