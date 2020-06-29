2 arrested in Paducah after routine traffic stop

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested after a routine traffic stop early Sunday morning on U.S. 60 in Paducah.
An officer stopped a 2004 Nissan for having no taillights.
The officer said there were open bottles of alcohol in the vehicle and it was apparent the driver, Jakyron Burnside, 24, of Union City, had been drinking.
Burnside admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana earlier in the evening.
A small bag of marijuana was found in his pocket.
Upon searching the vehicle, officers found a handgun in a purse belonging to the passenger, Chrisnell Burns, 24, of Paducah.
Burns told officers that the handgun was hers, but a computer check revealed it was reported stolen on November 24, 2019, from McCracken County.
Burns admitted to officers she had a marijuana “blunt” hidden in her pants.
Burnside was arrested on charges of having no brake lights, operating on a suspended or revoked license, possession of marijuana, driving under the influence (second offense) and having an open alcoholic beverage container in his vehicle.
Burns arrested on charges of receiving stolen property (firearm) and possession of marijuana
Burnside and Burns were booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.