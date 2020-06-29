1 arrested in Carbondale protest on Sunday evening

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - One person was arrested after Sunday evening protests in Carbondale.
They said a group of approximately 30 people were demonstrating and marching through the city on Sunday, June 28. Officers assisted demonstrators by protecting them from vehicle traffic as they marched in the downtown streets.
At around 7:30 p.m., police say a witness in the area of the protests reported to an assisting officer that one of the demonstrators had spray painted a private property retaining wall in the 500 block of South University Avenue. The witness showed police video of it.
Following the protest, at around 8:30 p.m., police say they found the vandalism suspect in the 400 block of South Washington Street. The suspect was identified as Thomas Bruefach, 20, of North Carolina.
According to police, Bruefach resisted officers’ efforts to arrest him. At the same time, they said three people who were part of a larger group approached the officers during the arrest. One officer sprayed pepper spray in the direction of the three people after they refused to comply with the officer’s verbal directions to retreat.
Police said one of the members of the larger group hit a police vehicle, the one Bruefach was sitting in, with a flag pole.
According to police, there were no injuries as a result of the incident and the police vehicle that was hit was not damaged.
Bruefach was taken to the Carbondale Police Department. He was issued notices to appear in court for Carbondale city ordinance violations of criminal damage to property and resisting a peace officer. He was released with pending court dates.
They said additional graffiti was reported following the incident, but it is unknown at this time if the graffiti is associated with any of the demonstrators who were a part of the protest.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200. You can also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS.
