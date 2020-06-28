4-year-old girl dies in Massac County crash

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A four-year-old girl has died in a single car crash in Massac County. Ill.
The Red 2003 Ford F250 was driving on the ramp from US-45 to Interstate 24 westbound, when it left the roadway to the right and over-corrected.
The F250 swerved off the roadway to the left and overturned.
A four-year-old girl was pronounced deceased on scene by the Massac County Coroner.
The driver and a passenger were transported by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver was the only person in the truck wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The driver was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and was taken to jail.
The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) is continuing the investigation.
No further information will be disseminated at this time.
