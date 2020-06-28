Jackson Wings Etc. employee COVID-19 positive

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - According to a post on their Facebook page, a Wings Etc. employee in Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19.
On June 25 the restaurant closed for extra cleaning.
ServPro was hired to help with the cleaning process.
The team member who tested positive will not be returning to work until after the required quarantine period, and a retest with a negative COVID-19 result.
The restaurant is taking the following steps to make sure customers and employees are kept safe.
- All team members will be checked for COVID-19 symptoms before each shift, including a digital temperature check of every person reporting for every shift. If a team member exhibits any COVID-19 symptom, they will not be permitted to enter the work areas of the building, and will be advised to report to a medical facility for testing and treatment.
- All high-touch areas will be sanitized and disinfected on a daily basis.
- All team members will be required to wear masks.
- All interior and exterior tables and bar stools have been rearranged to comply with social distancing requirements.
- Only disposable, single-use menus will be given to guests.
- Condiments from tables and bar areas will be sanitized between each guest seating.
- Multiple sanitizer stations will be available throughout the restaurant for guests and team members.
Wings Etc. reopened at 10:30 a.m. on June 26.
They are also offering online ordering and payment, as well as delivery available through Door Dash, so guests can eat at home with minimal contact.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.