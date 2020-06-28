1st COVID-19 related death in Perry Co., Ill.

By Jessica Ladd | June 28, 2020 at 1:25 PM CDT - Updated June 28 at 1:25 PM

PERRY COUNT, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported one COVID-19 related death on June 28.

This is the first death in the county.

The individual was a male in his 50s.

The Perry County Health Department was also notified of one additional confirmed positive case of COVID-19.

To date, there have been 49 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county.

The diagnosed individual is a female in her 50s.

There are currently four active cases.

Forty-four people have been released from isolation.

