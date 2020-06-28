1st COVID-19 related death in Perry Co., Ill.

PERRY COUNT, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported one COVID-19 related death on June 28.
This is the first death in the county.
The individual was a male in his 50s.
The Perry County Health Department was also notified of one additional confirmed positive case of COVID-19.
To date, there have been 49 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county.
The diagnosed individual is a female in her 50s.
There are currently four active cases.
Forty-four people have been released from isolation.
