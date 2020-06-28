Sportsplex suspends all programming and operations due to staff member testing positive for COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department posted on Facebook that due to a part time staff person testing positive for COVID-19, all all programming and operations at the Sportsplex have been suspended.
The suspension will start on June 29, and they plan to reopen on July 5.
The suspension was not mandated by the Health Department.
The employee did not have any direct contact with participants or spectators.
Any staff members who have had contact of 30 minutes or more with the positive employee will be verifying their health condition for the required period of time.
League directors and coaches will be verifying with team members of programming and scheduling changes.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.