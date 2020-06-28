Police investigating shooting on South Benton in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On June 28, an adult male was shot on the 300 block of South Benton in Cape.
The man was shot in the back of the neck.
Police have determined the man was shot with a round from a handgun.
Officers were in the area and responded to the scene.
The suspect fled before police arrived.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Officers are still on the scene trying to locate witnesses and gather more evidence.
Police do not have a definite suspect at this time.
