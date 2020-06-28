8 new COVID-19 cases in Williamson Co.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department is reporting eight new COVID-19 cases on June 28.
The individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender, and age are as follows:
- Females: one in their 50s
- Males: one in their 20s, one in their 30s, three in their 50s, one in their 80s and one in their 90s.
The individuals are believed to have acquired the disease through either local contact with known cases, healthcare exposure or through transmission in the community.
To date, there have been a total of 112 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson county and 13 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin county, including 4 deaths in Williamson county related to COVID-19.
Of these positive cases, 75 have recovered in Williamson county and 12 have recovered in Franklin county.
