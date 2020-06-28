Groundbreaking ceremony held for Heartland church that burned down in 2019

”It’s been a journey of rebuilding. It’s a journey of discovery. It’s a journey of community, it’s a journey of grieving and its a journey of just seeing the future. Thinking about tomorrow and seeing this body of people coming up to think about what’s the future and how do we touch the needs of this community. This is a very very strong community. We have a lot of faith, we have a lot of compassion, we take care of each other, this has been a beautiful place to live for the past thirteen years for me. And I look forward to seeing what our community can bring forward and how much more we can grow and the goodness that can come out of this situation,” stated Pastor Bob Lenz.