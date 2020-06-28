Groundbreaking ceremony held for Heartland church that burned down in 2019

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A congregation in Scott City is still strong even after a lightning bolt burned down the Cornerstone Wesleyan Church last year.
After making plans for a new name, building and pastor, the groundbreaking for the Restoration Community Church was held today.
While many church goers say the journey has been a long one, it’s all about what the future will bring.
”It’s been a journey of rebuilding. It’s a journey of discovery. It’s a journey of community, it’s a journey of grieving and its a journey of just seeing the future. Thinking about tomorrow and seeing this body of people coming up to think about what’s the future and how do we touch the needs of this community. This is a very very strong community. We have a lot of faith, we have a lot of compassion, we take care of each other, this has been a beautiful place to live for the past thirteen years for me. And I look forward to seeing what our community can bring forward and how much more we can grow and the goodness that can come out of this situation,” stated Pastor Bob Lenz.
Morton buildings is in charge of the construction, and as of right now, the date for the completion of the new church is not yet known.
