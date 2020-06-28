First Alert: Temperatures could reach 100 this afternoon, isolated storms still possible

(KFVS) - We saw heavy rain and thunderstorms overnight in parts of our region.
Those storms will push off to the east this morning, leaving behind a couple of hot and humid days.
There is still a flash flood threat this morning over southeast Illinois.
By the afternoon the Heartland will be mainly dry.
Isolated thunderstorms could re-develop.
With very high dew points and growing heat, we’ll likely see heat index close to 100 by this afternoon.
Tonight will be very warm and humid and Monday looks to be similar.
Clouds and even isolated showers may develop by Monday afternoon.
Models continue to advertise a weak upper trough moving into our region Monday night thru early Wednesday.
This should bring rain chances back up and air temps down a bit.
The best chance of rain looks to be Monday night into Tuesday.
Later in the week a light north to northeasterly flow will begin to develop in the upper levels…which should bring humidity levels and storm chances down just in time for Friday the 3 and Saturday the 4.
