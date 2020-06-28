First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Heavy rain and thunderstorms overnight over much of So. Illinois will begin to push off to the east this morning, leaving behind a couple of hot and very humid days. There still looks to be a flash flood threat this morning over SE Illinois, but by afternoon the Heartland looks to be mainly dry with only isolated thunderstorms able to re-develop under a growing upper ridge. With very high dew points and growing heat, we’ll likely see heat index/feels like temps close to 100 by this afternoon. Tonight will be very warm and humid…and Monday looks to be pretty similar….although clouds and even isolated showers may be developing by Monday afternoon ahead of our next weather-maker.
Models continue to advertise a weak upper trough moving into our region Monday night thru early Wednesday. This should bring precip chances back up…and air temps down a bit (though still very humid.) Best chance of rain looks to be Monday night into Tuesday. Later in the week light north to northeasterly flow begins to develop in the upper levels…which should bring humidity levels and storm chances down just a bit just in time for Friday the 3rd and Saturday the 4th
