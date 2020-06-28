First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Heavy rain and thunderstorms overnight over much of So. Illinois will begin to push off to the east this morning, leaving behind a couple of hot and very humid days. There still looks to be a flash flood threat this morning over SE Illinois, but by afternoon the Heartland looks to be mainly dry with only isolated thunderstorms able to re-develop under a growing upper ridge. With very high dew points and growing heat, we’ll likely see heat index/feels like temps close to 100 by this afternoon. Tonight will be very warm and humid…and Monday looks to be pretty similar….although clouds and even isolated showers may be developing by Monday afternoon ahead of our next weather-maker.