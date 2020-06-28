First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Showers and thunderstorms over Illinois finally pushed southeast this afternoon…..after dropping more locally heavy rains especially over SE Illinois. Otherwise the rest of the region had a hot and humid (and hazy) day with some of the highest ‘heat index’ numbers of the season so far. Tonight and Monday will remain hazy, hot and humid…as we await our next weather system now lurking over Texas. This upper system will move into the Heartland Monday night and linger into Tuesday. This will bring rain chances up again from Monday evening thru Tuesday evening. A few strong storms will be possible again but the main threat looks to be locally heavy rainfall. This could be a particular issue in areas that got heavy rainfall this weekend. The clouds and scattered showers/storms should bring temps down a bit on Tuesday…but dew points look to remain mostly above 70.