Driver injured in mail truck collision

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On June 27 at approximately 1:00 p.m. a Graves County officer was dispatched to the 900 block of Scott Rd. in the Sedalia community, on a report on an injury collision.
Upon arrival a USPS delivery truck was found on its side.
The driver of the mail truck, 20 year old Abigale Hopwood, of Mayfield, was out of the vehicle.
An investigation revealed that Hopwood had a medical emergency and does not remember what occurred.
Evidence at the scene showed, the truck had dropped off the edge of the roadway headed south, traveled several feet, crossed the roadway to the left and entered a drainage ditch.
The truck continued south through the ditch, impacted embankment and rolled coming to rest on its left side pointed to the north.
Hopwood was able to remove herself from the vehicle.
She was transported to Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
